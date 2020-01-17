The Summit Prayer Gathering, an event for “all Christian believers,” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA).
“If you consider yourself a prayer warrior, come to this. If you consider yourself a ‘I don’t even know how to pray, I don’t even know if I like praying, in fact I might not’ (person) that’s OK,” the Rev. Jerry Theis said, Radiant Church’s lead pastor. “Come to this, you’ll be exposed in a very educational way and very responsible way. You’ll be exposed to what a prayer meeting can be.”
It started with the idea for all area churches to participate in this year’s Community Prayer & Fasting series, which is in its second year.
