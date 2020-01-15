Ken Fewerda, president of the West Michigan Fair Association, gave an annual report to the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning at its regular meeting at the courthouse, saying the fair was in good shape.
But he also had a word of caution that may affect not just the Mason County fair, but others in the coming years. Fewerda said the national H2-B visa program for migrant workers is capped, and those workers are shared between such things as construction and carnivals.
“The United States allows 66,000 visas to put in for migrant help. (The various industries) say they need 100,000,” Fewerda said. “There are a lot of carnivals closing down because they’re depending on those who work.”
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the H2-B visa program allows U.S. employers that meet certain requirements to hire non-citizens to fill temporary jobs that are not in the agricultural sector.
Fewerda said temporary relief is being sought, and he encouraged the board to reach out to both members of the U.S. House and Senate to improve the visa program. The current company the fair uses, T.J. Schmidt & Company Amusements, based in Standish, is not at risk, Fewerda said.
“We’re well diversified with what we have,” Fewerda said of not just the fair but other uses of the fairgrounds from shows to winter storage. “The fair wouldn’t be the same without a carnival.”
