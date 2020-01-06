VICTORY TWP. — It took a team effort to help extinguish a Victory Township house fire Saturday afternoon.
Authorities were called at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday with reports of smoke coming from a house on the 3000 block on North Amber Road.
Scottville Fire Chief Dale Larr was first to respond to the call with the Hamlin Fire Department as well. Larr said that the fire departments from Fountain, Custer and Pere Marquette were all called in as well to fight the fire.
Larr said the incident took three hours once the investigation was concluded. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Murphy did the investigation on the fire, and Larr said that they were “pretty sure” it was caused by an electrical wire shortage.
Authorities also called on the Mason County Road Commission to help with the slick roads on Dewey Road to help the trucks move in and out of the area smoothly.
Larr said that all five members in the house were safe, but that two cats were lost to the fire. The American Red Cross and the the Scottville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary have been helping the family with relocation and to help restore all of the family members with clothing.