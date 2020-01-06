Today

Abundant sunshine. High 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.