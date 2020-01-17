An expansion project is underway at FloraCraft, and the Ludington-based floral foam manufacturer is adding a new shipping and distribution center to its campus and ramping up operations to meet the demands of its larger customers.
The plan is to add a 27,000-square-foot shipping and distribution center to its existing 138,000-square-foot south manufacturing facility, which is also set to receive an upgrade.
“We need to be more efficient in the way we store and ship products,” FloraCraft COO Steve Carlson told the Daily News on Thursday. “The warehouse we’re building ... has racking, about 13,050 pallet positions ... it’s going to allow us to store more dense, higher product and be able to meet our customers’ expectations on order time.”
Work has already begun on the expansion, and it’s expected to be finished sometime in March or April, according to Carlson.
Eric Erwin, FloraCraft president and CEO, said that once the construction is done, and the new distribution center is complete, the company will set aside time to hold an open house for the public.
“We’re really excited. We’re trying to figure out a time when we’ll have a community open house to show it to people,” Erwin said.
The new facility will be a major boon for FloraCraft with respect to its larger customers, according to Carlson. He said the additional space and machinery will allow the company adapt to the growing need for expediency and efficiency in terms of completing orders on increasingly tighter supply-chain deadlines.
“Today’s expectations for stores like Walmart, Michael’s, Hobby Lobby — their expectations are to make the time between the purchase order and when they can pick up shipments a few days when it used to be a few weeks.”
Read the full story in Friday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.