A Fountain man was sentenced to jail time and probation for several charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Robert Wayne Johnson, 50, 6571 E.Sherman St. had previously pleaded guilty to pointing a BB gun-pistol at a man and a young girl in connection with a May 30 incident in Sherman Township. The girl is about 6 or 7 years old according to the court.
Other charges Johnson pleaded to Tuesday included assault and battery, maintaining a drug house and methamphetamine use.
He had previously faced charges of meth possession and another felonious assault charge but those were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
“Mr. Johnson has faced substance abuse issues for a long time,” said Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola. “He also has some mental health issues that he has not been treated for since 2015.”
“I don’t disagree with the prosecution,” Al Swanson, defense attorney said. “We would therefore ask the court to be lenient in their sentencing.”
Johnson told the court that he was sorry for what had happened.
“You pointed a gun at a car that had a young child in it,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said. “That is very concerning and very troubling.”
The judge sentenced him to three concurrent jail terms.
He received one year in jail with seven days to be served now and credit given for time served plus two years probation for the assault charge; one year in jail with six days to be served now and credit given for time served for use of methamphetamine; and one year in jail for maintaining a drug house.
He was was ordered to serve seven months in jail now and the rest to be served at the court’s discretion.
That charge was in connection to his arrest last February for maintaining a drug house in the City of Ludington.
On all charges, he was ordered to pay a total of $906 in fines and other court costs.