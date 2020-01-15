A Fountain woman who furnished the drugs to her friend, Katie Fulton, that were responsible for her death, was sentenced to time with the Michigan Department of Corrections Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Neta Margett Sohn, 34, was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 20 years in prison on the charge of delivery of fentanyl less than 50 grams. Charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and maintaining a drug house were dismissed per a plea agreement between Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola and Sohn’s attorney, Tracie Lynn McCarn-Dinehart.
Sohn had admitted to Judge Susan K. Sniegowski that she was the one that delivered the drugs to Fulton on Nov, 30, 2018, at a home at 610 N. James St. Fulton died later that day at the home.
One of Sohn’s co-defendants, Michael Martinez, pleaded guilty several weeks ago to delivery of a controlled substance causing death and being a habitual offender, third offense. Martinez was scheduled to be sentenced as well Tuesday, but the matter was postponed by the court because his attorney was sick.
Martinez could face life in prison as the maximum penalty on these charges. The prosecution is recommending 10 to 60 years in prison as part of the plea agreement. Charges of delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams and maintaining a drug house will be dismissed against Martinez as part of the plea agreement.
Spaniola told the court Tuesday that he wasn’t sure who the ringleader in all of this was.
“I’m not sure if it was Miss Sohn or her boyfriend, Mr. Martinez, that actually spearheaded this whole thing,” Spaniola said. “But that doesn’t really matter now. We have a young lady that died, and these people need to be held accountable for that.”
Members of Fulton’s family, who were not present in the courtroom, “were comfortable” with the plea agreements Spaniola said.
McCarn-Dinehart, argued that her client only had one prior felony conviction, and said that should have weighed in her favor.
“But she is here to take responsibility for what she did,” McCarn-Dinehart said. “She and Katie were friends. She feels terrible.”
A second man who had been charged in Fulton’s death, Jeremy Jason Bonneau, 45, of Ludington, was sentenced to lighter incarceration time in exchange for his help to the prosecution’s effort of other drug-related cases by his court testimony.
Bonneau at the time of his sentencing, identified himself as Fulton’s “significant other.” He was sentenced to one year in jail and two years probation.