The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Christopher Williams of Chicago for home invasion, first offense, and assault at 3 a.m. Saturday at the Ludington State Park Campground. The male broke into a camper and assaulted the owner, according to police. The victim reportedly did not know the suspect. No injuries were reported.
Williams has been bonded out of home invasion and assault charges .
Bail was set at $10,000 and a 10-percent deposit bond, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.