Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on the Manistee Fire Department.
MANISTEE — Above the hose-drying loft in the historic Manistee Fire Department is another level where a large bell still hangs — a bell that once sounded alarms. It was also rung at 7 a.m. daily to alert children their schools would soon open, and again at 9 p.m. to inform those 16 years old and under it was time to be home according to a city-mandated curfew of the times.
And, at the very top of the 88-foot tall tower — above even the bell, itself – is a unique sixth level from where firefighters kept a 360-degree lookout over their city for any sight of smoke or fire during inclement weather and extreme dry conditions.
Two brass poles that firefighters slid down for quick access from their second-floor quarters to where their horses, hose carts and water wagons were stored on the ground floor are still in place, but are only used if today’s firefighters need a secondary way to escape the upper floor should an emergency occur within their own building. Still, every Friday, a firefighter uses a 10-foot ladder to polish the poles.
Today’s Manistee firefighters, divided into three shifts, work 48 hours on, and then have 96 hours off. Because they are also trained paramedics the majority of their calls are medical related, and not fire.
But whatever emergency call they respond to, the department’s history remains history making.
Timothy Kozal, director of public safety for the City of Manistee, also wears both the caps of police chief, and fire chief.
“One-hundred-thirty years ago Chief (Constantin) Fleissner opened the doors of this station,” Kozal said at the June 17 unveiling of the Guinness plaque. “One can only imagine the stories, the training, the sleepless nights, and how they communicated to shape the fire department."
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.