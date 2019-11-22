It’s time to shop for gifts, and some of those gifts are going to be for those who are benefitting from the Ludington Area Senior Center’s Angel Tree.
The tree had dozens of tags of people who don’t have families around for the Christmas season, and it’s a way for people to give those folks a few gifts to open on the holiday.
“It’s for those who are in the medical care facility or are at an adult foster care home or they’re living out individually,” said Ludington Area Senior Center Director Vickie Collins. “They get three gifts. This year, we’re looking at getting some food baskets to give out along the Meals on Wheels program.”
The Angel Tree stands nearly to the ceiling just inside the door of the Ludington Area Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Frosted white, there were dozens of tags on it with names and gift ideas a few short weeks ago. On Thursday morning, just four tags remained.
