AMBER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Grand Rapids man died after the canoe he, his father and his brother were in overturned in Pere Marquette River about a half of a mile west of the Scottville Boat Launch in Amber Township Friday morning, according to a release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated first responders were sent to the water emergency at 7:35 a.m. Friday with the initial call of an overturned canoe with three people in the waters.
"Emergency crews arrived and found the event involved a father and two sons from the Grand Rapids area who had been deer hunting from the canoe when the incident took place," Cole stated. "The canoe had overturned after striking a log in the river. The three victims were of one family — a father (76 year-old) and his two sons (45 and 48)."
The 48-year-old man was found further downstream unresponsive. His father and brother initiated CPR, and it was continued by members of the Scottville fire and police departments, Cole stated.
However, the 48-year-old man was later pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The father and 45-year-old son were treated for hypothermia at the hospital.
Emergency crews responding to the scene included the Mason County Sheriff's Office; Scottville Police Department; Michigan State Police; Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement; Scottville, Custer and Hamlin Township fire departments; Scottville Department of Public Works; and Life EMS.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, Cole stated.