A 29-year-old Hart man pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender and interfering with an electronic communication device Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
The charges were lodged against Jordan Lee Hasty-Ruschkewicz, 29, 3670 Polk Road, Hart, following an incident July 20, 2019, at a residence at 210 E. Tinkham Ave. Ruschkewicz said in entering the plea that he took a telephone away from his grandmother and prevented her from making a call when she was trying to reach police.
A plea of domestic violence, second offense, and being a habitual offender, fourth offense, were dismissed upon his plea to the other charges. The domestic violence charge was lodged against him as part of the same incident as a result of him trying to choke his brother.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.