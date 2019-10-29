The initial Cages of Carnage Haunted Prison was a rousing success for the Free Soil-Meade and Grant fire departments as they raised about $45,000 over the course of two weekends.
Free Soil-Meade Fire Chief Vince Williams said a total of 4,147 people went through the former Camp Sable state prison building at 4058 E. Free Soil Road.
“It exceeded all of our expectations,” Williams said.
Volunteers with the departments helped to get the building and grounds ready for the four nights of fright.
“I have to give thanks to Heather Cohoon and Rebecca Williams and all of the volunteers that came to help,” Williams said. “The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police were there, too.”
