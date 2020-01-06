The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking hep from the public to find a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that happened over the weekend.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. There were no injuries reported.
Deputies say they are looking for an older black 1980s to 1990s black truck with wooden slats on both sides of the bed of the pickup.
The driver is described as a white male in his late 70s or 80s.
Authorities say the truck should have moderate front-end damage from rear-ending another vehicle.