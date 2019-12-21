While this time of the year may find many still scurrying around looking for that “perfect” gift for a loved one, the Herlien family of Ludington has only one wish. For their daughter to get well.
Kira Herlein, 10, has been hospitalized at Mott’s Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, since last weekend. Currently Herlein, who has cystic fibrosis, is on an ECMO machine and sedated.
