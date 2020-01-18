LANSING — As winter storms continue and record Great Lake water levels rise, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is urging Michigan residents to remain wary of coastal erosion that can turn dangerous.
The Corps is warning of docks and breakwalls that break off into the lakes, endangering both residents and watercraft.
The Corps said water levels at the start of 2020 were higher than they were at the same time in 2019, which was already a record-breaking year.
In Manistee, City Manager Thad Taylor said coastal erosion has caused significant damage to public facilities.
“Mostly recreational areas have been affected,” Taylor said. “The retaining wall for our boat launch has been damaged, parts of our riverwalk have been torn out due to high winds and ice jamming, and a large section of a pier was destroyed about six weeks ago.”
The damage has been steady since last summer. The city plans additional repairs, including the placement of rocks and boulders along the shore to lessen the impact of wave action.
“We’ve already spent over $1 million to repair damages to roads, breakwalls and docks,” Taylor said. “Much of that has been reimbursed by our insurance company, but we still expect to have to spend at least another $1.5 million to stabilize the shoreline.”
With expensive damages piling up, several senators and representatives have called for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency. They include Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon.
