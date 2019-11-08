Today

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this morning. High near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.