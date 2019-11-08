A Holland man was sentenced to jail time for charges of drunken driving and destroying police property Tuesday in Mason County Circuit Court.
Elias Blair Spence, 25, kicked out a window of a Michigan State Police cruiser following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 in Custer on May 15.
“This obviously was not one of Mr. Spence’s best days,” defense attorney Doug Stevenson said. “He’d had way too much to drink.”
His blood alcohol content was .191.
Spence had previously pleaded no contest to the felony charge of destroying police property and the misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced Spence to concurrent terms of 90 days in jail, with 30 days to be served now and the rest to be served at the court’s discretion.
Stevenson asked that he be allowed to serve the time on the weekends in Ottawa County so that Spence would not lose his job. He was also placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to pay $759.30 in restitution to the Michigan State Police, and additional fines and costs of $838.
One other man was sentenced Tuesday in circuit court.
Jeffrey Allen Kaiser, 57, of 209 S. Rowe St., was sentenced to nine months in jail for resisting and obstructing a police officer.
Judge Sniegowski ordered that Kaiser will serve 30 days of the jail term now, with credit given for one day already served. He was also placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay $470 in fines and court costs.