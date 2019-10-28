CUSTER — Household items burned in an unattached garage Monday afternoon at 2353 E. Second St. in Custer.
Custer Fire Chief Larry Crawford said the garage numerous household items, and one of the residents of the home noticed smoke coming from one of the eaves.
“It picked up onto a mattress, and it (accelerated) from there,” he said.
The exact cause of the fire was undetermined, he said. It appeared as though it began on the east end of the structure. Custer Fire Department was assisted by Scottville and Branch fire departments as well as the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Crawford said Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Murphy recently completed fire investigation training, and he responded to help determine the cause the fire.
The call was received around noon Monday. A couple of hours later, Custer Fire was asked to respond to a dump truck that snapped a power line pole on U.S. 10 between Stephens and Reek roads.
The driver of the dump truck was trapped in his vehicle until Consumers Energy could cut the power. The incident closed U.S. 10 into the afternoon.