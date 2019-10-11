Jebavy Drive was reopened Friday morning to all traffic, according to Andy Larr, the superintendent of utilities and public works for Pere Marquette Township.
The road was closed Monday to connect the construction of a new building near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive to the water and sewer lines. The initial estimated time of completion of the project and the road closure was seven to 10 days.
Larr stated that construction crews will be working on the shoulder of Jebavy Drive "for a few days yet, but the work should not have an impact on traffic flow."