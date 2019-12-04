MANISTEE — A 29-year-old Kaleva male allegedly used a knife and shovel to assault his parents on Tuesday, according to a press release from Manistee County Undersheriff Kenneth O. Falk.
Deputies were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to an assault complaint in Maple Grove Township.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that an argument about money started the incident, according to the press release.
Additional investigation revealed a 67-year-old Kaleva man had lacerations to his arm and chest, and his 56-year-old wife, also of Kaleva, had lacerations to her hand.
According to Falk, it was determined after further investigation that the couple’s 29-year-old son, who is also from Kaleva, had allegedly taken a knife and shovel and assaulted his parents.
During the altercation, a hammer was used on the 29-year-old in self-defense.
The husband and wife went to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for medical treatment.
The 29-year-old son was transported by North Flight EMS to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, Maple Grove Township Fire Department and North Flight EMS. A copy of the sheriff’s office report is being sent to the Manistee County Prosecutor for review on possible charges.