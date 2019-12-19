ABB Optical Group, a provider of optical products, services and business solutions for the eye care industry, announced that Lakeshore Food 4 Kids (LF4K) in Ludington received a $2,500 grant through the company’s sixth annual ABB Cares program, which recognizes and celebrates outstanding non-profit organizations throughout the country.
Nominated by West Shore Eye Care in Ludington, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids is a weekend backpack program for food insecure students in grades K-5 in the Ludington Area School District. The $2,500 grant will help fill weekend food bags for underserved students.
Lakeshore Food 4 Kids was created by three concerned mothers who noticed a vital need among some of their children’s classmates. According to the organization, students who come to school fed are more focused and better able to learn. LF4K’s program is made up of dedicated volunteers and school personnel that pack and deliver 100 bags of food weekly to the three elementary schools in the area. The mission of the backpack program is to increase a child’s access to food and improve his or her chances of thriving both in and out of the classroom.
“I nominated Lakeshore Food 4 Kids because I strongly feel that the organization’s mission aligns with my mission as an optometrist when it comes to helping children in need,” stated Dr. Jennifer Branning of West Shore Eye Care in a press release. “I’ve seen firsthand the significant impact that the devoted volunteers make on the families in our community. The services provided by Lakeshore Food 4 Kids are invaluable and this grant will help expand their reach to those who need it most.”
The ABB Cares program recognizes charities that have been nominated by eye care professionals across the country for exceptional programming and community impact.
Other 2019 grant recipients are: BIO Girls in Fargo, North Dakota; Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge in Minneapolis; It’s a Sensory World in Farmers Branch, Texas; Sandy Feet Initiative in Mission Viejo, California; The Camphill School in Glenmoore, Pennsylvania; and Vision is Priceless in Jacksonville, Florida.
“No child should ever struggle in school because of hunger,” stated ABB Optical Group Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke in a press release. “Lakeshore Food 4 Kids is making a difference in the lives of so many children and families. We hope that through the ABB Cares grant we help bring awareness to the great work this organization does in the local community.”
For more information about Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, visit facebook.com/lakeshorefood4kids. For more information about ABB Optical Group, visit abboptical.com.