The Ludington Area School Board approved awarding a food service consultant bid to JRA Food Service Consultants for the new elementary school at a cost of $14,700 as a part of its regular meeting Monday at the administration building in Ludington.
It was a part of several updates as the district continues to work toward transitioning from three elementary school buildings to one new building off of Bryant Road near Jebavy Drive.
Ludington superintendent Jason Kennedy told the board that having a centralized kitchen in the school would alleviate the need to transport cooked food from a main kitchen outside to another location.
