The Ludington Area School District will continue its work on the building project as it relates to the bond issue passed in 2019 as a part of its regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s central office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
Among the discussion items on the agenda includes school design updates for food service, the draft graphical renderings and two bid packages. Perhaps the biggest sign of shovels moving dirt on the new elementary school will be the district’s official groundbreaking.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy, in a memo to the boad, stated that the district is planning on a groundbreaking on Friday, March 6, at a time yet to be determined.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.