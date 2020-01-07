Local schools in Mason County were on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning, at the request of law enforcement.
Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern schools were placed on a soft lockdown at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday. The lockdown concluded shortly after 9 a.m.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy stated in an email that Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink asked that the school.
"Law enforcement officers were handling an incident involving an 'adult male that ran from police on U.S. 10 near the Ford dealership.'" Kennedy stated. "The emergency manager advised that weapons were not suspected, but advised that the suspect did make threats. "As a result, all schools in our district immediately entered into a soft lockdown, and continue to remain in a soft lockdown while law enforcement officials handle this situation."
