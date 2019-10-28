A total of approximately 114 adults and kids — some of them dressed in Halloween costumes — participated in the Run for Your Lives 10k, 5k and 1-mile fun run races Saturday morning in Ludington.
The event was the last of the 2019 series of races hosted by the Ludington Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
“They’ve all been good,” said DDA Marking and Communications Director Jen Tooman, who organized the races. “They’ve all been well attended.”
Tooman said that the Run for Your Lives races are always some of her personal highlights in the race series.
“This is one of my favorites,” she said. “The course is awesome. It goes through Cartier Park, and the leaves are all golden.”
