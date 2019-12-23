The mood at Ludington High School’s Peterson Auditorium was festive on Saturday, and so was the music.
More than 1,000 people packed the space over the course of two performances of “A Nashville Family Christmas,” a musical showcase of country music talent featuring artists from Nashville and Mason County alike, sharing the stage to serenade the audience with songs, stories and holiday cheer.
The program was put together by local music legend Edgar Struble and West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series, led by Ted Malt, series director and music professor at the college.
The concerts — which were held at 2 and 7:30 p.m., respectively — brought together some of the unsung heroes of country music, including artists whose have recorded and toured with the likes of Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, the Grand Ole Opry Band, Garth Brooks and more.
Singers regaled the audience with stories about working with various country music heavyweights, as well as Struble himself.
Between sessions of banter, the gathered musicians performed classics like “O Holy Night,” and more country standards like “There’s Nothing Quite Like Christmas in the Country.”
Near the end of each performance, the Mason County Children’s Choir, under the direction of Becky Sopha, came out to lend their voices to those of the Nashville artists with them, to cheers of delight from audience members.
The children’s choir included Ava Bowman, Jocie Clough, Anaviolet Jeruzal, Erilyn and Wesley Kovas, Lucy Plummer, Brenna and Lillian Sheehan, Addie Smith and Payton Stidham.
Malt said prior to the concerts that there had been a “massive outpouring of support from the community from the community” in preparation for the event, and said he was predicting a strong turnout. Those predictions proved to be accurate, as Malt announced on Sunday that a total of 1,350 people attended the two shows.
He attributed that success not only to interest and support from attendees, but to the administration of West Shore Community College itself.
“Without them, none of those would have been possible,” Malt said.
Struble said he was thrilled with how the shows turned out, and felt “blessed” to have the opportunity to bring his Nashville friends to Mason County for the holiday-themed country music concerts.
On Sunday, Struble told the Daily News that the audience at both performances shared that enthusiasm.
“It was evident to me that the audience appreciated the show, and I was thrilled with that,” Struble told the Daily News. “But I have to say, no one had a better time than I did.
“I absolutely had the time of my life. It went so smoothly, and so effortlessly, due to the talent of the guys that came up from Nashville.”
