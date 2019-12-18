Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.