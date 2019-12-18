The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with local music legend Edgar Struble, will bring a host of Nashville’s finest country musicians to Ludington for two all-ages, family-friendly Christmas concerts on Saturday.
The concert, titled “A Nashville Family Christmas,” will be presented at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. at Ludington High School’s Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.
WSCC Performing Arts Series Director Ted Malt, who co-produces the event with Struble, said the concert will feature Christmas music from several of country music’s “silent heroes” — including vocalists and instrumentalists who have recorded and performed with the likes of Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, the Grand Ole Opry band and more.
Malt told the Daily News that A Nashville Family Christmas is something he and Struble have wanted to do for some time, adding that he’s grateful for the chance to bring the idea to fruition.
“Edgar and I started this conversation about a year-and-a-half ago, when he was helping with (the WSCC) Jazz Ensemble,” Malt said. “(Struble) has done the Home for the Holidays show in the past, and we thought it would be neat if we could get together this powerhouse group of musicians and have these concerts at Peterson Auditorium.”
The purpose was not only have a Christmas concert, but to do something special and unique for the Ludington area, according to Malt.
“The thought process was, what can we do to promote a production that highlights the holidays in the name of Christmas and families,” he said. “Our whole production team — in concert with Edgar as the producer, and myself — have put truly a country music extravaganza for the whole family.”
Struble is no stranger to country music. He spent 15 years working as music director for country superstar Kenny Rogers during the ’70s, and the genre is close to his heart.
Struble told the Daily News that he has long wanted to bring some of the Nashville-based friends he’s made throughout his career to the Ludington area.
Tickets and more
Tickets are still available but going fast for the two concerts. They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Admission is $25 for general admission tickets, and WSCC students will receive one free ticket each with valid student ID. Group rates at a $5 discount per ticket for packages of four.
For information about ticket availability, contact the box office, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and Friday, at (231) 843-5507.
Tickets can also be purchased online at visit www.westshore.edu/performingarts, www.mynorthtickets.com.
Pictures with Santa and holiday treats will also be available free of charge to all children with proof of purchase of concert tickets an hour and a half before and after each show.
Read the full story in Thursday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.