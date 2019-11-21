Zaniness, antics, a humorous look at small-town life and more are in store for audiences during the Ludington High School Drama Club’s winter play, “A Tuna Christmas,” which opens at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.
The production is directed by Christine Plummer, and features a cast of 10 students and nine crew members.
“A Tuna Christmas” focuses on the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, and how the residents cope with the arrival of a mysterious vandal, dubbed the “Christmas Phantom,” who disrupts the holiday season by vandalizing displays in the community’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest.
Many subplots emerge as the characters struggle to navigate the holiday season in the “third-smallest town in the state" — Tuna's claim to fame, and a running joke in the play.
“A Tuna Christmas” is the second entry in a trilogy of comedies written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Each play is set in the titular town, and offers both affectionate commentary and “withering satire” about small-town life in the south, according to Plummer.
Plummer told the Daily News that the pure fun of the production was a major factor in its selection for the drama club.
She added that there are some casting quirks that make the production particularly challenging and exhilarating for actors — specifically, that many of the actors have to play multiple roles.
“The extreme delight of the original play is that all the roles were performed by the two men who wrote the show,” Plummer said. “I did the first of the Tuna shows — ‘Greater Tuna’ — several years ago when my daughter was a sophomore. We did it the same way I am staging this show, with several actors playing the roles. Some play only one, while most play at least three.”
Plummer said she enjoys working on productions that feature this kind of creative, multiple-character casting.
“I must admit it is a guilty pleasure of mine to do a show that is just plain wacky,” she said. “I approached it almost as sketch comedy — like ‘Saturday Night Live’ — where the characters are absolutely crazy and zany.”
It’s not just the director who enjoys the thrill of the performance; the cast is having a great time with the material as well, according to Plummer.
“It is so much fun for the actors to just be goofy and over the top,” she said.
LHS senior Cassidy Foster is the stage manager for the production, heading up a nine-student crew.
It’s her first time taking on the job — and her first time in a theatrical production — and she said she’s enjoyed the experience.
“I’ve always been intrigued by theater, but I never had the nerve to actually be a part of it until now,” Foster told the Daily News. “I love the energy and the people.”
Foster said the job has been time-consuming, but rewarding, and that it's bolstered her interest in theater.
