The annual Ludington Regional Fishery Workshop, hosted by Michigan Sea Grant, will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road in Victory Township.
Dr. Dan O’Keefe, who organizes the event is a southwest district extension educator for Michigan Sea Grant. He said the workshop allows people to learn about the issues relating to fish, the Great Lakes and more.
“We get into the nuts and bolts of how those (fishery) decisions are made,” O’Keefe said. “One of the great things about the Ludington workshop in particular is that it gives people a whole day to really dig into the science and think about the entire ecosystem.”
