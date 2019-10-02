The deadline for applications for this year'r Ludington Arts Center Holiday Craft Show is Tuesday, Oct. 15. The indoor show is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
This is the 11th year for the Thanksgiving weekend event, which showcases handmade arts and crafts items. Booth spaces rent for $40-$90; table spaces are $20-$25. All proceeds benefit LACA.
To receive an application, email artcraftshows@ludingtonartscenter.org. Applications are also available at LACA and at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. For more information, call the arts center at (231) 845-2787.