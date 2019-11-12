Due to blowing and drifting snow and heavy accumulation that the area received  during the evening the following schools are closed today: Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, Pentwater, Gateway to Sucess Academy, Ludington Area Catholic, Covenant Christian, West Shore Community College classes canceled, business office is open, West Shore ESD, Manistee Public Schools, Manistee Area Catholic, Manistee ISD, Manistee Trinity Lutheran, Shelby and Hart.

