Due to blowing and drifting snow and heavy accumulation that the area received during the evening the following schools are closed today: Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, Pentwater, Gateway to Sucess Academy, Ludington Area Catholic, Covenant Christian, West Shore Community College classes canceled, business office is open, West Shore ESD, Manistee Public Schools, Manistee Area Catholic, Manistee ISD, Manistee Trinity Lutheran, Shelby and Hart.
Area school closings due to weather for Tuesday Nov. 12
Jeff Kiessel
Intermittent snow showers. Gusty winds early. High 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High near 30F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON BEFORE THE BEING TO WEAKEN AND MOVE INLAND. THE SNOW WILL BE LOCALLY HEAVY AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. THIS COULD LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW. * WHERE...LAKE, MUSKEGON AND OTTAWA COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME VERY DIFFICULT, WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITIES POSSIBLE AT TIMES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP TONIGHT, AND IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MULTIPLE BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW ARE FORECASTED TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY. EXPECT WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&
