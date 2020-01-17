Area artists of 2D and 3D work are invited to submit work to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts for the center’s ‘HeART of LOVE’ exhibit, slated for the month of February.
Jewelry, printmaking, textiles, sculpture, ceramics, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and oil, watercolor and acrylic paintings are welcomed.
2D work must be ready to hang with wire — no yarn or string or sawtooth hangers are allowed. The entry fee for participation in this exhibit is $5 per artwork, each artist is limited to five pieces. Work can be dropped off at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays. With acceptance of work, an exhibitor contract must be filled out as well as an inventory of size, medium, title and price.
The "HeART of LOVE" exhibit will be on display Feb. 4-28 in the main gallery in LACA's main gallery.
Artists are encouraged to attend the public reception Friday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
For more information or to make special arrangements for drop off contact LACA at (231) 843-2787 or info@ludingtonartscenter.org.