Authorities rescued a subject from the water in the bayou between Washington Avenue and Dowland Street in Ludington shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
The condition of the subject is unknown at this time, but the subject was removed from the cold water and taken toward an ambulance.
Ludington Fire and Rescue, Life EMS, the Ludington Police Department, and officers from the Mason County Sheriff's Office, as well as the sheriff's harbor patrol boat assisted with the rescue.
The Daily News will report more details as they become available.