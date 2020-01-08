B2 Outlet Stores is opening a location in Ludington on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4494 W. U.S. 10, in the same plaza as Tractor Supply and Dunham’s Sports.
The store will hold its grand opening starting at 9 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting from the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce set to take place just beforehand, at 8:45.
The Ludington location will mark the chain’s 20th location, according to Erik Durham, a marketing associate for B2 Outlet Stores. Durham told the Daily News that the company has stores in Illinois and California, as well as 17 others within Michigan.
He said B2 Outlet Stores offers a host of different brand-name goods at discounted prices.
“The beauty of our store is it’s really kind of a treasure-hunt experience. We have clothing for men, women and children, and we see electronics come in from time to time, TVs, a lot of general merchandise, housewares sets, blankets, toys. We also have food items as well,” Durham said. “Everything is brand-name, but brand new as well. That’s one of the things that attracts people to our stores.”
He added that partnering with local nonprofit organizations is a crucial part of the company’s mission. It’s an aspect of B2 Outlets that the founders will look to continue in the Ludington area.
