During the 2016-2017 school year, Foster Elementary School implemented a program called Be Nice, which still continues today.
The Be Nice program (“nice” is an acronym for Notice, Invite, Challenge and Empower) was started by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan in Grand Rapids in 2010.
Christy Buck, executive director of the Mental Health Foundation, said Be Nice was created after the death of a student who committed suicide after being a victim of cyberbullying.
The mission of the program is to create communities that have good mental health by inspiring people to recognize, understand, accept and take action, according to the organization’s website.
