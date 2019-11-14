The race for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District seat got underway a few months ago, and the sole Democratic candidate so far, Bryan Berghoef, is criss-crossing the district to get to know the residents.
“I just have concerns on a number of fronts. As someone who had been working two jobs up until this campaign, I know how hard it is to pay the bills,” Berghoef said recently during an interview at the Daily News. “I know how health care has been a challenge for my own family to afford. With a family with four kids, I know what it’s like.
“Under the current administration, I’ve seen steps taken backward on healthcare, and that concerns me. I think we’ve made some positive steps with the (Affordable Care Act).”
Berghoef is looking to unseat Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, who has served as the representative of the 2nd District since 2011. Huizenga will be seeking his sixth term.
Berghoef is the pastor of Holland United Church of Christ, which he founded in 2016. He attended the University of Michigan and then Calvin Theological Seminary.
He went on to be a pastor in Holland, Traverse City and Washington, first within the Christian Reformed Church and then the United Church of Christ. He has been a pastor for 15 years.
He grew up in Coopersville and Sparta before heading to college. Berghoef is married to his wife, Christy, and they have four children, Henry, Winston, Charles and Josephine. The two older boys are teens, and the younger pair are pretty close.
