Habitat for Humanity of Mason County has named its Volunteer of the Year for 2019.
The award went to Mary Besson, according to as statement from Habitat for Humanity of Mason County Executive Director Jamie Healy.
"We are happy to announce our Volunteer of the Year, Mary Besson," Healy stated. "Mary has been a dedicated volunteer at all Neighborhood revitalization projects, as well home builds. Mary goes above and beyond when it comes to Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, and we are incredibly blessed to have her as part of our team."
The award was presented at the Habitat for Humanity Michigan Award Reception in Lansing last week.