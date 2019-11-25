SCOTTVILLE — Dinner began at noon Sunday at the Optimist Hall, and approximately 200 attendees gobbled food and shared some laughs around the tables, enjoying turkey and all the fixings at this year’s Scottville Community Thanksgiving Dinner for Seniors.
The annual turkey dinner is a traditional gathering for the Scottville area community, and, boy, were some people eager to attend this time.
“People were lined up waiting in their cars at 10 a.m.,” remarked Julie Van Dyke, who volunteered with her daughters to help with the event. “We finally let them in (at 11:30 a.m.), and dinner doesn’t even start until noon.”
Scottville Mayor Bruce Krieger and his wife, Jackie, also volunteered.
“This is great for our community,” Krieger said. “It’s great to see all of these senior citizens — which I’m one too. It’s a nice little outing for them. I think people really look forward to it.”
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Monday's Ludington Daily News.