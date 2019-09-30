VICTORY TWP. — Hundreds of history professionals and enthusiasts flocked to West Shore Community College on Saturday to take part in workshops, breakout sessions and discussions during the second day of the Historical Society of Michigan’s 145th annual conference, which was held in the Ludington area throughout the weekend.
Local historical matters from the area’s lumber industry and maritime heritage to its burgeoning economic development were discussed, and one local champion of all things historical — Dr. Bill Anderson — was honored by the Historical Society of West Michigan.
Anderson received the History Heroes award in recognition of the decades of time and energy he’s invested into helping foster appreciation and understanding of Michigan’s past, how it impacts the present and what it means for the future.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.