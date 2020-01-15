“This is what we have wanted for years,” said Kathy Shoup, a nurse with 45 years of experience in the birthing center at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. “Patients have their own privacy, their own showers, they do not have to walk down to the public showers any longer. There is a lot of room for the families, it is a more family friendly environment.”
In a tour before the open house on Jan. 14, the Daily News was shown the updated unit of the hospital.
Walking through the new center, though there wasn’t a baby in sight, it was clear the designers had one mission in mind — comfort and safety for the family. The space was reconfigured and expanded, with some square footage donated from a nearby department.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.