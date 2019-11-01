PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Gerald “Jerry” Bleau, the new Pere Marquette Township supervisor, took his oath of office Thursday.
Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody had Bleau raise his right hand and repeat, “I do solemnly swear that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of this state, and I will faithfully perform the duties of the office of township supervisor in and for the Charter Township of Pere Marquette … to my best ability so help me God.”
The position was previously held by Paul Keson, who served as township supervisor for six years before vacating the position on Sept. 27 to become the executive director of the Ludington Mass Transit Authority.
