Spectrum Heath Ludington Hospital will begin demolishing three buildings it owns adjacent to the hospital campus starting Monday, Jan. 20.
The buildings are at 106 N. Staffon St., and the lots encompassing 905 and 907 E. Ludington Ave. Work will be done from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Once the buildings are demolished, the properties will be returned to grade, which means they will be allowed to become grassy areas again.
Ludington Hospital informed residents in the neighborhood, including going door-to-door to let people know about the demolition.
“We wanted to inform residents of this project ahead of time, so they can make any necessary adjustments,” said Ludington Hospital facilities manager Jon Loga. “We will be using local contractors and will try to work quickly to keep noise and dust to a minimum. Ludington Hospital and our staff are deeply invested in our community and in our neighborhood because of our history and tradition here. We want to be respectful and will keep residents informed.”
Ludington Hospital said it is working with the City of Ludington for the proper permits.
If residents have questions or concerns, contact Loga at (231) 845-2254.