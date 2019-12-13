CUSTER — Rumor has it that Bonser’s of Custer might be returning this coming spring.
“See you in May 2020” is the mysterious message that recently appeared on the sign outside of Bonser’s of Custer, the former hometown grocery store and meat market at 2391 State St. in Custer.
Margaret Griswold, the Village of Custer clerk, told the Daily News that she’s gotten several phone calls from community members inquiring about the store, asking when it might open and who its new ownership might be.
“I guess the rumor has it that it’s a done deal and that the new owner is cleaning up the store and will open it up in May,” Griswold said, noting that she couldn’t confirm anything.
Chris Prins, senior associate for Colliers International, said there is a pair of brothers who bought the former market, and they’re starting to get it into shape. Prins said the pair will be sharing details about the market in the coming days and weeks. Colliers International is a worldwide property management and real estate office with offices around Michigan. Prins’ office is based in Grand Rapids.
Fore more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of the Daily News or purchase an e-edition.