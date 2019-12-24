You don’t need skates and hockey sticks to have fun on an ice rink.
The public is invited to watch as youth hockey players compete in some friendly games of broom ball during the upcoming Broom Ball Bash family night event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.
Admission costs $2 per person or $10 per family, and all proceeds from the event will benefit the youth hockey program of the West Shore Wolves Amateur Hockey Association.
“It’ll be a fun time for the community to support us, but also to enjoy some pretty comical broom ball,” said Mark Hamilton, vice president of the West Shore Wolves’ executive board.
Broom ball is a sport like hockey, except it’s played with a ball, brooms and no skates. Players will be slipping and sliding on the ice in just their sneakers as they try to knock the ball past the opposing team’s goalie.
“We thought it’d be something neat and that the community doesn’t get to see very often,” Hamilton said.
Not many people in the local area have played broom ball or even know what it is, he said. But it’s a big deal in northern Michigan, especially at U.P. colleges like Michigan Technological University, where there’s intramural leagues and designated broom ball rinks.
