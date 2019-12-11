The Ludington City Council on Monday gave its approval for a brownfield redevelopment plan for the proposed Lofts on Rowe apartment complex, which the Mason County Board of Commissioners also considered Tuesday.
The city council unanimously approved the plan Monday, and it was sent to the county board for a public hearing and final vote. But the question was raised by Councilor Angela Serna why the brownfield plan includes city property, especially since the council has not yet approved any agreements transferring the property to the Lofts on Rowe owner, Third Coast Development.
The 45,000-square-foot project area includes two parcels: 801 N. Rowe St., which is the three-story former industrial warehouse commonly called the Wolverine building; and the parcel north of it, 806 N. Harrison St., which the City of Ludington owns and the land includes the current department of public works storage warehouse and salt barn.
Third Coast Development is planning to renovate the Wolverine building — while preserving historic aspects of the structure, which is more than 100 years old — to include 65 rental apartment units and also a small space for a business to lease. The city’s warehouse and salt barn would be demolished, and that parcel would become an outdoor space for the apartment tenants and neighborhood.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.