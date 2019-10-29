SCOTTVILLE — The supplemental budget, healthcare service in rural areas, vaping and marijuana were all subjects discussed Monday morning during an office hour with state Sen. Curt VanderWall at Scottville City Hall.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, opened the hour by giving an update on both the budget and a medical procedure that has garnered his attention. The 35th district state senator said negotiations are ongoing between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican leadership in the state legislature.
“At this point in time, until we have guarantees that we will have money stay where it is supposed to stay, we won’t work on the budget,” VanderWall said.
Whitmer, through the State Administrative Board, transferred $625 million in the state budget. Republicans, according to the Associated Press, want to amend the law to prevent those kinds of changes.
VanderWall expressed confidence that the two sides will come to an agreement.
“I just don’t know when it will get done,” he said. “I know it needs to happen relatively soon. It needs to happen in the next couple of weeks.”
