PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — O tannenbaums everywhere. The scent of freshly cut conifers brings glad tidings of the approaching holiday season.
Rows and stacks of netted Christmas trees line the lot of Needlefast Evergreens, 4075 W. Hansen Road, which is known by many locals as Nickelson’s tree farm.
Ben Nickelson, owner of the family business, said that Friday was the “busiest day of the year,” as a total of about 3,000 trees were loaded on to six or seven semi trucks throughout the day for wholesale delivery around the country.
“This year, we’re only wholesaling between 18- to 19,000,” Nickelson remarked.
Needlefast sells wholesale to Christmas tree lots throughout the Midwest and even as far as Colorado and Texas.
