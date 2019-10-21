FREE SOIL — Screams and sirens sounded through the forest outside the former Camp Sauble state prison building Friday evening as the first night of the Cages of Carnage Haunted Prison fundraiser for the Free Soil and Grant Township fire departments opened, drawing thousands of attendees throughout the state.
The Cages of Carnage Haunted Prison event had an excellent opening weekend, according to Free Soil Fire Chief Vince Williams, who told the Daily News that the event surpassed the expectations of organizers, both in terms of attendance and dollars raised.
As the gates opened and the line formed Friday night, Williams said he could tell things were off to a good start.
“I can hear the screams from here,” he said from the Camp Sauble entrance, as the first attendees made their way through the complex.
The Cages of Carnage Haunted Prison resumes from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 4058 E. Free Soil Road.
