A $1 million capital campaign is underway at the Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital to support a $2 million emergency department renovation project, according to Emergency Department Manager Debra Bowman in a press release.
Bowman said the project will ensure Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital’s emergency room remains prepared to handle medical emergencies for years to come.
“When a life-threatening illness or injury occurs, community residents can be assured there is a hospital nearby, staffed with skilled and compassionate professionals and equipped with the latest technology,” she said in a press release. “Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital’s emergency room is ready any time, day or night, to respond when the unexpected happens. While the care in our ER is excellent, our facilities and some of our equipment are due for an upgrade.”
The community can help improve the emergency room by donating to the Manistee Hospital Foundation’s capital campaign. The foundation’s goal is to raise $1 million toward the renovation, which is slated to begin early next year. Thanks to a generous matching gift, every gift made now through Dec. 31 will be doubled, according to Bowman.
“All funds donated toward this project will be used for the sole purpose of emergency department renovations at Manistee Hospital,” she said. “We’re seeing about twice as many patients now as we did when the emergency room was last updated. We urgently need to improve the area’s work flow so our health care team can more quickly identify and meet patients’ needs. The redesigned spaces will also better accommodate our state-of-the-art technology and equipment.”
Bowman noted the department’s last makeover was 30 years ago.
The plan addresses safety and privacy concerns as well.
“The redesign will create quieter, more private treatment rooms for our patients to better foster a healing environment,” she said. “The improvements will also enhance the safety and security of the area for our patients and our staff.”
Bowman encourages the community to make a year-end gift to the campaign.
“Because of the matching gift, there’s no better time to give. The impact of each donation will be doubled,” she said.
Donations to Manistee Hospital Foundation are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
For more information about the capital campaign or to donate to the renovation, go to munsonhealthcare.org/foundations/Manistee-ER or call 231-935-6482.