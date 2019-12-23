MANISTEE — Pearled with poise and passion, the Emerald Isle’s most beloved singing group, Celtic Woman, unwrapped a treasure of holiday harmonies at the Little River Casino Resort Event Center Friday evening.
The Irish quartet’s silken sound was shared with such a gentle embrace the audience sat teasingly tranquilized through every note-perfect song. And yet if the 85-minute concert had even one disappointment, it was that it ended 85 minutes too soon, as both the peace and the power of the elegant ensemble’s velvet voices melted the minutes into memories.
From opening with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Do You Hear What I Hear,” to closing with “Feliz Navdid,” “(I Like a) Sleigh Ride” and “Auld Lang Syne” — 20 celebrated and seasonal songs in all — “Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas,” was indeed, a gift shared by all.
