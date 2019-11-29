The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce held an event to boost interest in living and working in Mason County among young professionals and people from outside the area on Wednesday night.
The occasion was the ReThink West Michigan event — a campaign held simultaneously at various locations throughout the region, geared toward bolstering economic vitality in West Michigan communities — and the goal was to get people to consider moving back to their hometowns.
Similar events were held in Fremont, Grand Rapids, Rothbury, Muskegon and Hastings.
It was Ludington’s third year of participation, and dozens of people visiting the area for the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as several employers, gathered in one room to network and explore the possibility of relocating to the Ludington Area during a happy hour at Stearns Hotel on Ludington Avenue.
“It’s for maybe people who are home for the holiday, and getting them to think about Mason County that might peak their interest, and maybe get them thinking about Mason County again,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
