Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.